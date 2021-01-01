Stromborg Outdoor Table, Square by Knoll - Color: White (DS10-GCO-CHR-SBL)

Versatile in function and full of personality, the Stromborg Square Outdoor Table is ready for applications from outdoor patios to home office workspaces and everywhere in between. Suitable for indoors and out, the slick modern design features table tops offered in several materials, suspended by spacers above a simple four leg base. Table tops are offered in an outdoor laminate finish with a phenolic core, clear tempered glass, honed natural Cararra marble or an engineered stone. Aluminum rails, that bridge between the legs, are offered in bright selection of bright colors to distinguish these tables with a splash of individuality. Available in three sizes. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Shape: Square. Color: White.