Stroman 12.5" W x 34.5" H x 11" D Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet

The cabinet is made of high-quality MDF, which can be used for many years. Painted with an exquisite white finish, the surface is smooth and wear-resistant. At the same time, the cabinet is equipped with 4 solid legs, it can hold pounds. Due to its simple style, the cabinet can be easily matched with various decorative styles to make your house look more fashionable. The cabinet is suitable for the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, etc. It can be used as a kitchen storage cabinet and bathroom cupboard shelf etc.