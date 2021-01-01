From bungalow rose
Strom Cotton Blanket
An elegant patchwork of vibrant design with an airy, lightweight feel, the Kantha series is visibly unique. Kantha embroidery is a time-honored artistic technique practiced for centuries by skilled Indian artisans.?Each piece is hand-crafted from several layers of cotton or silk held together by a running 'kantha' stitch. The luxurious materials, rich colors, vintage artistry and one-of-a-kind beauty of these magnificent throws will elevate the decor of any space.