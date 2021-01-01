From kohler
KOHLER Strive Undermount 32-in x 18.25-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Workstation Kitchen Sink | 5285-NA
This Strive kitchen sink offers professional style with easy-to-clean curved corners. Made of thick, premium quality 16-gauge stainless steel, the large and medium offset bowls feature a sound-absorption system that significantly reduces disposal and dish washing noise. A low barrier divides the two compartments, making it easy to wash and rinse large items while still keeping the basins separate. This sink includes a bottom sink rack to help prevent scratches and a sink bridge utility shelf with dishcloth bar to organize dishcloths, scrubbers, and sponges. KOHLER Strive Undermount 32-in x 18.25-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Workstation Kitchen Sink | 5285-NA