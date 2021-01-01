From kohler
KOHLER Strive All-in-One Undermount Stainless Steel 29 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Simplice Faucet in Stainless Steel, Silver
This Strive kitchen sink offers professional style with easy-to-clean curved corners. Made of thick, premium quality 16-gauge stainless steel, this 29 in. medium-sized sink offers unique dimensions that maximize the available basin space in a 30 in. cabinet. Strive features a sound-absorption system that significantly reduces disposal and dishwashing noise. This sink includes a combination dishcloth bar / utility shelf to organize dishcloths, scrubbers, and sponges, and a bottom sink rack to help prevent scratches.