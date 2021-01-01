Better Homes & Gardens Gray Stripe 18" x 20" Outdoor Wicker Chair Cushion

The Better Homes and Gardens Gray Stripe Outdoor Wicker Chair Cushion with Enviroguard features 4 tufts that give it a custom look, while providing durability that allows you to "fluff-up" your cushion at any time. This cushion measures 20 in. wide x 18 in. deep x 3.5 in. high and it's two sets of ties allow it to stay in place on a wide variety of furniture styles. The Enviroguard treated, durable polyester fabric helps provide extra protection for your outdoor cushions against natural enemies like the sun's harsh rays, dirt, and water and ensures vibrant colors through the season. It also fends off common stains like ketchup, soda, and wine. Enviroguard makes clean-up easy, using just soap and water. We use 100% polyester fill inside our outdoor wicker replacement cushions to help retain shape and maintain long-lasting comfort and support during outdoor use. This Better Homes & Gardens cushion is UV treated and is intended for use on your patio or deck, however we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful.