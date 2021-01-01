Gray Stripe Mason Jar Kitchen Towels, Set of 2

Add a charming still life to your oven handle with our Gray Stripe Mason Jar Kitchen Towels. Each towel features a modern gray hue with and iconic farmhouse print to match your country style. Set includes two (2) kitchen towels Each towel measures 16L x 25H in. Crafted of polyester Towels feature a gray striped pattern and a mason jar bouquet print Hues of gray, white, and green Care: Machine wash cold on gently cycle with mild detergent. Do not bleach. Line dry. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.