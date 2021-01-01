Stripe Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Double Brushed Microfiber Hotel Collection – Comforter Cover with Button Closure and 2 Pillow Shams Twin/Twin XL, Navy Blue

Enjoy a Experience of a true luxury and a cool comfortable night's sleep with exceptionally thin breathable Stripe Duvet Cover that have a silky soft feel and a lustrous finish. These Stripe Duvet provide a lasting vibrancy of color no matter how often they are washed and are made of high strength micro fiber yarns that will stay soft silky and wrinkle free for years. Soft to the touch, easy care No ironing necessary. Imported by Celine Linen® and our brand has a high quality breathable WeaveLuxury Soft Stripe Duvet Cover. Simply slip it over your comforter, Stripe Duvet insert, or alternative down comforter sets. This Stripe Duvet Covers is very useful, it will protect your comforter and is super easy to remove and wash.Twin/Twin XL Size Luxury Stripe Duvet Cover measures 69" x 90" inches. With button closure. Include 1 pillow sham 20" x 26" inches with a 1 1/2 inch flange. Microfibers are as soft as 1500 thread count Egyptian cotton - %100 HYPO-ALLERGENIC.Elegant Comfort - High Quality and has a breathable weave ! Our #1 goal is to provide you with the ultimate best customer service in the world and make you a lifetime happy customer, shop happy and confident with our 5-star satisfaction guarantee.