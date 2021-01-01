Eclipse String Beige Thermal Grommet Blackout Curtain - 52 in. W x 95 in. L

Transform any room in your home with the Eclipse Dane blackout curtain. Independently tested, Eclipse offers a superior blend of window fashion design and blackout technology for any decor. Update the bedroom, living room or dining room and enjoy the light blocking, noise reducing, energy-saving benefits of Eclipse. Perfect for daytime sleepers of all ages, home theater enthusiasts, and energy saving conscious home owners, Eclipse curtains offer style versatility for any living space. The patented Thermaback process transforms ordinary drapery panels into a light-blocking, noise-reducing, energy saving solution for the home. The white, foam backing technology enhances any window treatment while allowing for the same drapability of naturally flowing curtains. Hang Eclipse curtains in any bedroom to achieve an optimal sleeping environment. Each Eclipse Dane grommet panel measures an extra wide 52 in. in your choice of 63 in., 84 in. or 95 in. lengths. 1.5 in. antiqued bronze grommet accommodates a 1 in. rod. Intricate dobby weave creates subtle textured pattern. Hang two drapery panels on decorative curtain rod for optimal light-blocking coverage and decorative style. Curtain rod sold separately. Available in 5 fashion colors including black, chocolate brown, smoke grey, and river blue, string beige. Sold as single panel. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry, do not bleach. Imported.