This backyard toy is right up your alley! The WOW Watersports Strike Zone is a giant 25' x 6' water slide for the lawn that will keep the kids entertained all day long. The slide is made from extra thick, heavy-duty, super-slick embossed PVC. In fact, it is more than twice as thick as most of the slides you will find in the market AND its backed by WOW Watersports’s 1-year warranty. Our zig-zag patterned, 25' embedded sprinkler system, connects to the standard backyard hose, runs the length of the slide and has 100% water coverage so no dry spots. We also installed sidewall pontoons to keep the water (and the riders!) on the slide and out of the gutter! That’s not even the best part – this slide comes with inflatable pins! You read that right, your already cool water slide just turned into a giant bowling alley in your backyard! Each slide comes with 2 inflatable sleds to cushion the fall and make the slide even more slippery. Riders slide down and burst through the pins like a champion! WOW Strike Zone Water Slide | 19-2010