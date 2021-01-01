Stria Stripe King Duvet Cover

Bold stripe duvet cover nods to designer Kara Mann's initial inspiration: updating her dream '80s teenage bedroom with a modern, sophisticated twist that doesn't look out of place in the 21st century. Black and white stripe pattern stays true to classic design in a soft cotton fabric that has the added benefit of being hypoallergenic. Complete the look with matching shams. CB2 exclusive. Designed by Kara Mann 100% cotton Machine wash cold; tumble dry low; medium iron; do not bleach; do not dry-clean Hidden button closure Ties in all four corners keep inserts in place Made in India