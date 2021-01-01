From mirage

Mirage Stria Lavender Stria Stripe Wallpaper

$16.60 on sale
($19.99 save 17%)
In stock
Description

Delicate and darling, this striated lavender, mint and peach design brings a silken elegance to walls. This sweet stripe brings sunny spring hues to life. Stria Lavender Stria Stripe Wallpaper is a prepasted, solid sheet vinyl wallpaper. Jubilating in silk and satin luxury, Mirage wallpaper brand brings a soft shimmer to traditionally beautiful patterns. Delicate scrolls, flowers, textures and stripes are all gently infused with a fine silk finish.

