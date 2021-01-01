20"x30" Stria Border Striped Marshmallow Bath Rug White

Give your bathroom a soft and comfortable touch with the Stria Border Stripe Marshmellow Bath Rug. Featuring a striped border design, this marshmallow bath rug is made from resilient tufted microfiber that is quick-drying and absorbent for long-lasting use. A heavy-duty latex non-skid backing helps keep the bath rug in place, while the spa-quality weight provides added durability. Machine washable and fade resistant, this marshmallow bath rug comes in three sizes and several color options to best suit your bathroom décor. Complete the collection with coordinate Parker stripe bath towel set, available and sold separately. Size: 20"x30". Color: White. Pattern: Solid.