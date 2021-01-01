Subrtex Stretch Textured Grid Separate Seat Cushion Covers (2PCS, Brick)

Product Features:[HIGH QUALITY FABRIC] Wear-resisting fabric for longer cushion life that is soft to the touch. Great elasticity that fits most cushion covers.[FULL PROTECTION] These cushion covers are super soft and comfortable, natural environmental and ECO friendly. Protect your sofa from spills, stains and tearing. Great choice for homes with children and pets.[GREAT FIT] This innovated cushion slipcover is crafted from durable and soft high stretch knitted jacquard fabric. Features one-size-fits-most. Suitable for both T cushion and Box cushion styles, high recommended for both leather and cloth furniture.[VARIOUS COLORS] Our slipcovers come in various colors so you are free to choose the colors you like. Great for matching your home style using different combinations and effects.[EASY CARE] Machine washable, wash at temperature around 30 degrees Celsius, mild laundey detergents are advised, please do not bleach, do not iron.Applicable size: (approx.)Length: 20~27. 5 inches;Width: 20~25 inches;Thickness 2~9 inches.Product Specifications:Product Name: Subrtex Stretch Textured Grid Separate Seat Cushion CoversMaterial: 96% Polyester + 4% SpandexColors: Black, Ivory, Navy, Camel, Orange, Olive, White, Grass Green, Gray, Teal, Light Gray, Light Blue, Sand, Chocolate, Coffee, Wine, Khaki, Olive Green, Denim Blue, Dark Cyan, Brick, TaupePackage Include:2 x Seat Cushion Covers or 3 x Seat Cushion CoversNotice:Because of the different light and different computer screen resolution, the color showed on the screen may be slightly different from the actual one