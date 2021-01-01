Subrtex Stretch Textured Grid Oversized Ottoman Slipcover, Brick

The ottoman is often used for footrests, and very easy to get dirty. Having an ottoman cover not only protects your ottoman from stains but also gives it a new look if your ottoman looks a bit broken or not so new. Subrtex ottoman cover is soft, flexible & easy to stretch, as long as your size is within the scope of application. It can fit each connection, perfectly cover the ottoman, not easy to slip or offset. Our ottoman Slipcover is available in a massive range of colors so that you can choose the one that best suits your decoration needs. Plus, it's machine washable in cold water for no-fuss upkeep.Features:[Function] This textured grid ottoman slipcover can not only protect your ottoman from stains, but also personalize and revive your living space, creating a haven of comfort and style your family and friends will be sure to enjoy.[Stretchy Fabric] Made of 94% polyester 6% spandex jacquard fabric, soft, flexible & easy to stretch. It can perfectly cover your ottoman, not easy to slip or offset.[Suitable Size] Fits more furniture, one size fits all. Please measure your ottoman in advance and compare it to our size guide.[Easy Installation] The installation process is simple and easy to operate. Please refer to our installation guide if you have any questions about installation. We hope to provide you a more convenient and comfortable experience from all aspects.[Care Instruction] Machine washable in cold water & gentle cycle, do not iron or bleach, low drying.Specification:Product Name: Storage Ottoman SlipcoverMaterial: 94% polyester fiber + 6% spandex.Size: Measures Length 35.4~45.7 inches, Width 23.6~30.0 inches, Height 15.7~19.7 inchesColor: Black, Camel, Chocolate, Coffee, Grass Green, Gray, Ivory, Light Gray, Navy, Olive Drab, Sand, Steel Blue, Turquoise, White, Wine, Denim Blue, Khaki, Olive Green, Orange, Taupe, Dark Cyan, Brick, Violet.Design: Textured Grid Decor with Friendly Solid ColorsPackage included:1 x Storage Ottoman slipcoverNotice:Because of the different light and different computer screen resolution, the color showed on the screen may be slightly different from the actual one.Please note: our ottoman slipcovers are not waterproof.