Stretch Sofa Slipcover Milk Silk Fabric Anti-Slip Soft Couch Sofa Cover 4 Seater Washable for Living Room Kids Pets(Black)

Premium Material This innovated sofa couch cover is crafted from durable and soft high stretch knitted jacquard fabric. Full Protect These slipcovers are super soft and comfortable, natural environmental and ECO friendly. Protect your sofa from spills, stains and tearing. Great choice for homes with children and pets Aesthetic Decor This upgraded sofa slipcover with vibrant small checks pattern. Save you money by extending the life of your chair sofa, make your old furniture appear brand new. Easy to Install sewn with thick elastic loops to cover the bottom edges, high recommended for both leather and cloth sofa. Easy Care Wrinkle free. Machine washable for easy care and maintenance, separately in cold water on the gentle cycle, do not use bleach.