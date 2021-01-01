Stretch Printed Spandex Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover

Are you worried about the old chair and looking for some nice chair covers to redecorate your dining room. Our dining room chair cover is your best choice, they will let your old or ugly chair look like new, and create a better household life for you. Premium dining chair slipcovers. Made of high-quality polyester-spandex material featuring two-way high stretchy and durable, comfortable, and wrinkle-resistant, no ironing required, dining chair covers secure fit with sewn-in elastic hem. Machine washable, easy to clean. Stretch dining chair covers fit for normal and high back parson chair. Kindly check the measurement guide in the picture and measure your chairs before ordering. Search dining room chair covers can transform your old chair to brand new and extend the life of the chair to save your money. Removable protective chair covers can be used for the dining room, hotel, kitchen, restaurant, wedding banquet, meeting, celebration, dinner, ceremony, home decoration, etc. Various printed and solid color chair covers for your choices as they update furniture to fit your evolving style. Our chair slipcovers will protect your chair from stains, dirt, and pet's scratch and bite, perfect for homes with kids, dogs, and cats, allowing it to perfectly combine style and durability. Fabric: Blue/Pink