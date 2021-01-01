streaming webcam with light - hd 1080p autofocus computer camera with microphone usb camera with digital zoom for.

Built-in Adjustable Ring Light? The computer camera with light provides 3 brightness levels and touch control. Suitable for desktop and laptop computers. They are a small investment that can have a huge impact. Pro Webcam for Streaming Equipped with facial enhancement technology, the smart chip automatically optimizes the image to achieve the best color matching, making the video look more professional and natural. FHD 1080P and 72 Wide Angle? 6-layer double-sided glass lens can capture crystal-clear video and image at 1080P/30FPS. 72 degree wide-angle is perfect for gaming, live streaming, video calls, etc. Dual stereo microphones? Fitted with 2 noise reduction MICs, the pc camera captures sound from multiple angles, allowing you to enjoy natural and clear audio in your live streaming. Auto-Focus & 2X Zoom? Autofocus always provide you with the best focus position to ensure the high quality of video imaging. With a zoom lens, 2x digital zoom is divided into 5 stops for zoom