From hubbardton forge
Stream Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (137680-1054)
Advertisement
Simple yet dynamic lines of forged steel bring life and movement to the Stream Linear Suspension Light. Countless metal finish and fabric shade combinations make Stream a versatile pendant, ideal for providing ambient, diffused lighting in modern living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Silver. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting