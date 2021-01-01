From hubbardton forge

Stream Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (137680-1054)

$2,153.80
In stock
Description

Simple yet dynamic lines of forged steel bring life and movement to the Stream Linear Suspension Light. Countless metal finish and fabric shade combinations make Stream a versatile pendant, ideal for providing ambient, diffused lighting in modern living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Silver. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

