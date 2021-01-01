HP Stream LAPTOP 14'HD AMD A4-9120E 4 32 GB eMMC Royal Blue 14-ds0010nr (14-ds0010nr-cr)

Thin and light Laptop for work, school, and play: with office 365 and 1 TB of cloud storage, This device combines functionality, connectivity, style, and value. Office 365 personal for one year: get full access to Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, access, and 1 TB of OneDrive storage for one year Bios recovery and protection: automatically checks the health of your PC, protects against unauthorized access, secures local storage and recovers itself from boot-up issues Processor: AMD Dual-Core a4-9120e Processor, 1.5 GHz up to 2.2 GHz Display: 14-inch diagonal HD SVA bright View WLED-backlit Display (1366 x 768) Memory: 4 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM (not upgradable) Storage: 32 GB eMMC Battery life: up to 8 hours and 15 minutes (video playback); up to 7 hours and 30 minutes (wireless streaming). Thin, light, and portable (unpackaged): 13.27 inches (W) x 8.88 inches (D) x 0.73 inches (H); 2.88 pounds Operating System and Warranty: Windows 10 Home in S mode and o