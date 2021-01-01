HP Stream 14-cb Laptop Intel Celeron 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC 14-inch HD WLED Office 365 Personal 1-Year Win 10 s (9VK98UA)

Intel Celeron N4000 Series Dual Core Processor 1.1 GHz (Up to 2.8 GHz Burst) / 4GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM / 64GB eMMC Internal Storage 14-inch HD anti-glare micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC (1366 x 768) Display / Intel UHD Graphics Camera with integrated digital microphone / Multi-format media / SD card reader / Realtek 802.11ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo / Built-in dual speakers / Full-size island-style keyboard 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only) / 1 USB 2.0; 1 HDMI 1.4 / 1 Headphone/microphone combo 45W Smart AC power adapter / 3-cell, 41 Wh. Li-ion Battery / Windows 10 Home in S mode / Office 365 Personal 1-year