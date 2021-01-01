Stray Gray, KILZ Complete Coat Interior/Exterior Paint & Primer in One, #RE120-01

KILZ COMPLETE COAT Paint & Primer in One Interior/Exterior is a low VOC, low odor 100 percent acrylic house paint that has the best features of interior and exterior paint in one convenient product. COMPLETE COAT offers excellent hide, easy application and touch up, and resistance to staining, fading and peeling. COMPLETE COAT is also highly washable and has a mildew-resistant finish. Available in 736 colors and three sheens ? Flat, Satin and Semi-Gloss. Color samples are available in 8 oz. containers. INTERIOR USES: Walls, ceilings. EXTERIOR USES: Siding, shutters, fencing. SURFACES: Drywall, stucco, brick, masonry, wood, fiber cement, vinyl siding. Do not use on floors. COVERAGE: 300-350 square feet per gallon on smooth surfaces; 200-300 square feet per gallon on rough surfaces. Dries to the touch in 2 hours, recoat after 4 hours. Can be applied with a roller, brush or airless sprayer. Mix well before using.