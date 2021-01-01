From hubbardton forge
Stratum Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Iron - (302632-1011)
Advertisement
The Stratum Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce from Hubbardton Forge brings a lengthy display to the modern home. A smooth, rectangular box frame mounts cleanly to the wall and holds an extended aluminum backplate. An integrated, energy-efficient LED hides within and spreads a clean, expressive glow throughout the space. Emitting dark sky friendly light, this piece works to reduce light pollution, making the night sky available for viewing while it enchants the outdoor area. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Silver. Finish: Coastal Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting