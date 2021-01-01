At first glance, this JAM Paper® Strathmore Legal Cardstock may look like an ordinary cardstock. But read on to find out what makes this cardstock special! First, let's talk quality. It is made of 80lb paper, so it is thick and durable and also boasts a woven finish, which just highlights this cardstock's luxuriousness. Next, let's talk color. This bright white cardstock is stark, crisp and clean, making it perfect to use for virtually any occasion. Lastly, let's talk about material. This cardstock is made of 25% cotton, so it offers the perfect surface to write and print on. This particular cardstock is a legal size, meaning it measures 8.5 x 14 inches and is sold in packs of 50.??Size: 8.5 x 14 inches Color: Strathmore Bright White Wove Quantity: 50/pack JAM Paper JAM Paper Strathmore Cardstock Paper, 80 lbs, 8.5-in x 14-in, Bright White Wove, 50/Pack | 17428894