Strata Coffee Table
Form meets function in the Strata Coffee Table. Organic lines ground a timeless silhouette while a hand-finished hardwood surface lifts to reveal discreet storage large enough to keep your plush throws, pillows, games or toys. Crafted from the highest quality plant-based resin and sustainably sourced hardwood, this signature piece delivers durability with artful design. Recycled aluminum pivot locks ensure the surface closure while leveling glides on the table base prevent scratches to floors.