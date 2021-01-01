Inspired by abstract art, distressed washes of blue, beige, brown, red and tan color come together in the modern design of Mohawk Home's Aqua Fusion Area Rug. This silky soft style is available in runners, scatters, 5x8 area rugs, 8x10 area rugs, and other popular sizes, making it ideal for entryways, bedrooms, offices, kitchens, living rooms, kids spaces, dining areas and more. Flawlessly finished with advanced technology, this style features brilliant color clarity and richly defined details. The textured cut loop and cut pile base is created with a premium synthetic yarn that provides proven stain resistance power and reliable resistance to daily wear and tear. Durable and designed to be kid and pet friendly, this area rug is suitable for high traffic areas. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet and Rug Institute! Mohawk Home Strata 2 x 5 Fusion Indoor Floral/Botanical Runner | 58110 58015 020060