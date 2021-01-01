Strap Magnetic Super Strong Cord Anti-Lost Leash Sports String - Accessories for PRO/2/1(Pink)

Best Quality Guranteed. Super-Strong Magnetic Force: Updated new magnets offer super-strong magnetic attraction, Anti-lost for Wireless Earbuds effectively. Awesome Strap for: Reduce the possibility of lost, misplacing, Crashing. Saving bulk of money for a replacement. Premium Materials & High-Performance: Only use fine and pure organic silica gel as raw material, our strap possesses smooth finish, soft touch feeling, and excellent durability. Born for Sports: Feather-like (14gram), born for jogging, running, dancing, fitness, yoga, all sorts of vigorous sports and exercises. QE & Warranty: Only authentic [Silica Watt] products offer 35-Days money back, 8-Month Warranty. If for any Reason You Are Dissatisfied with Your Purchase, Please Feel Free to Contact Us.