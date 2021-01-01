Halloween Candy Spooky Clown Costume Strangers Have The Best Candy Scary Clown Halloween Sweets Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Whether you love watching circus shows and are a clown fan or if you like creepy clowns and Halloween clown parties, then this evil clown design is a great choice for you. Show you are into Halloween clown horror movies. Great design for a Halloween party. This Halloween clown costume is a great choice for any spooky clown lover, Halloween season fan and anyone pulling scary clown pranks. Great way to show your clown heartbeat and Halloween spirit by wearing this at a clown-themed Halloween party. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only