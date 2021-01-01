Strange UFO Encounters : Odd UDO encounters from Celebrities, Politicians and the Military (Paperback)

STRANGE UFO ENCOUNTERS - Odd UFO encounters from Celebrities, Politicians and the MilitaryUpdated November 2020 Waves of UFO sightings has been documented in the skies over the United States from 1947 through today. Newspapers, the Air Force Project Blue Book program and ordinary citizens documented many of these UFO cases.Hundreds of thousands of ordinary people have reported strange cigar, egg, and disc-shaped vehicles over their cars, homes and landing in fields. Military and government officials agree - these ships are not made on earth, and the "visitors" do not appear exactly human. Though police and military personnel were called to help, very little could be done to stop UFOs from approaching their cars, and passenger planes.This book includes UFO encounters all across the United States including stories of Celebrities, Politicians and Military personnel.The author spent many years researching thousands of declassified military UFO records and newspaper articles to present the cases in a readable format. This book is prepared to tell you the truth about the reality of UFOs. There is much to consume in this book. We have the best and weirdest stories for you to read.An excerpt from the book: UFO Event 1: "I was on my way home - driving on a deserted road - when I saw it. It looked like it was made of stainless steel or aluminum. It was like a long, slender cigar, fat in the middle, pointed at both ends." - "But it stopped, hovered a few seconds, tilted at about a 45-degree angle and then flew backward 10 or 15 feet. Then it shot forward at a tremendous rate of speed. It accelerated at such a speed that it vanished." (Actor Clint Walker - 1949)UFO Event 2: "Regarding the air raid over Los Angeles, "This Headquarters has come to the determination that the mystery airplanes are in fact not earthly and, according to secret intelligence sources, they are in all probability of interplanetary origin." (General George C. Marshall, 1942)UFO Event 3: Regarding the public knowing the Truth of UFOs - they will not be told: "a former Air Force officer who had been on assignment at the Pentagon, during this talk the former officer confirmed: "that's what the CIA believes too. They don't think the public can ever be prepared". (Robert J. Low 1967)UFO Event 4: "By this time the saucer was parallel with the DC-3. As they watched, it slowed down, keeping pace with the plane. To Adickes, it looked like a huge red wheel rolling down a road. He banked toward it, but the disc instantly slid away, keeping the same distance. Again, he tried, with the same result." (Captain Adickes. Trans World Airlines, 1950)About the AuthorJohn Scott Chace is the author of "Project Blue Book," "UFOs In U.S. AirSpace," and "UFOs in European AirSpace." He is the son of Colonel Chaplain Alston R. Chace (USAF) and nephew of Colonel Frank C. Chace (USMC). A military brat, he lived on many of the U.S. Air Force bases in the U.S. and the U.K., where the better-known UFO incidents have taken place. Colonel Chaplain Chace was acquainted with UFO Interceptor pilots and their jets on the flight-line.