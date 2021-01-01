Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Ultra, 128GB Gray - Prepaid Smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Ultra in Black from Straight Talk is designed to be epic in every way. Take incredible photos with the 108MP camera or pull super-clear stills–up to 33MP–straight from high-resolution 8K video. Use the 40MP front-facing camera, if selfies are more of your style. See every detail with the dual-lens 100x Space Zoom at the pinch of your fingers. Create share-ready videos and gifs in a single take with on-the-spot with multi-cam recording and automatic pro-style effects. Enjoy the adaptive display that automatically adjusts between 10Hz and 120Hz for ideal brightness without draining your battery. The all-day intelligent battery and Hyper Fast Processor will make sure your work goes uninterrupted and the built-in 5G connectivity means you can send, share and stream in a flash. Pair it with an unlimited talk, text & data plan on America’s largest and most dependable networks without a contract from Straight Talk to keep you connected for less. Find the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Ultra and Straight Talk plans online or in-store at your local Walmart.