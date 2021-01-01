Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy A01, 16GB Black - Prepaid Smartphone

Your phone, your rules with the stylish Samsung Galaxy A01 in Black from Straight Talk Wireless, available on a variety of talk, text & data plans. Get all the smartphone essentials you'll need, from a brand you can trust, including a 13MP dual lens main camera, a 5MP front selfie camera, and a cinematic edge-to-edge 5.7" Infinity V-display. The long-lasting battery means you can live life your own way, without your phone holding you back. Straight Talk means no bills, and no mystery fees, plus enjoy coverage on your choice of America's Top Nationwide networks. Get the Samsung Galaxy A01 plus the plan that fits your life either online or in-store at your local Walmart.