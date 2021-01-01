Straight Polished Stainless Steel Grab Bar

Keeney's straight grab bar is ideal for walk-in showers, bathrooms, or anywhere a safety bar is needed. It is constructed of high quality 18-gauge polished stainless steel and includes (2) 3-in. flange covers, (6) 2-in. stainless steel screws to provide a durable product. It's available in 12-, 16-, 18-, 24-, 36-, and 42-in. x 1.25-in. diameter to cater to your safety needs. These stylish grab bars provide a safe, ADA compliant fall prevention solution. Regardless if you are looking to age in place or simply need additional support, Keeney bath safety products are a high-quality choice that homeowners trust. Size: 1.25" H x 12" W