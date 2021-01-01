Hairdo 22" Straight Extension

What is it: A 22" straight clip-in hair extension. Who is it for: Any woman who wants to add length, volume, and texture to her hair. Why is it different: This user-friendly attachment allows a woman to have long, full hair in an instant--without the hassle of working with several individual wefts. Made with Tru2Life Styleables heat-friendly fiber. How do I use it: It's as easy as one, two, three. Separate your hair, clip in the extension, and you're done! From Hairdo by HairUWear.