Enjoy greater peace-of mind and maintain your security and independence with this CSI Bathware grab bar, featuring an ADA compliant design to accommodate a wide variety of disabilities. With a stylish finish and supportive design, this ADA compliant grab bar supports up to 500 pounds and blends seamlessly with almost any decor. Each grab bar includes the necessary mounting hardware that allows for easy, secure installation. And thanks to its durable care free construction, this grab bar will provide lasting performance year after year. CSI Bathware Straight bar Matte Black Wall Mount (Ada Compliant) Grab Bar (500-lb Weight Capacity) | BAR-SB42-TW-150-MB