Cox Vet Lab STP Paste Horse Supplement, 60-mL tube, pack of 3

Whether from over-exertion or simply aging, if your horse is experiencing acute pain and discomfort, she may benefit from Cox Vet Lab STP Paste Horse Supplement. Made with a combination of vitamin B-12, yucca, boswellia, and devil’s claw extract, Cox Vet Lab STP Horse Supplement is designed to help relieve inflammation and pain in your horse brought on by arthritis, osteoporosis, or performance-related injuries. In a delicious cherry flavor your horse is sure to love, she will be grateful that you are treating her tastebuds as well as her joints.