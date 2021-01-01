From poppin

Poppin Stow 3-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Mobile/Pedestal, Charcoal, Letter/Legal, 20"D (103695)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Keep everything from contracts to tax returns safe in this file cabinet. Two utility drawers and one for hanging files offer plenty of space for letter- and legal-sized documents. Powder-coated steel construction makes the Popping Stow cabinet more durable while 360-degree swivel casters ensure you can roll this heavy-duty unit when necessary but lock into place when required..Three-drawer vertical filing cabinet holds letter- or legal-size documents.Locking drawers and attachable casters with a full 360 degree swivel.Product comes fully assembled for your convenience.Vertical file cabinet for everyday use.Key lock for added security.Dimensions: 25"H x 15.75"W x 20"D.Drawers are made of metal with charcoal finish.12-year manufacturer limited warranty.Store important papers securely in this Poppin Stow three-drawer vertical file..Poppin's best-selling Stow File Cabinet is the stylish shelter your files are seeking. Powder-coated steel construction with peek-a-boo matching steel interior keeps documents and doo-dads super safe. Locking drawers and attachable casters with a full 360 degree swivel are bound to get you lockin' and rollin'.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com