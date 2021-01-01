Stoutland Palm Leaf 18' L x 20.5" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

Create a calming island paradise from the comfort of your home with this graphic Tropical Palm Leaf peel and stick wallpaper! The beautiful blue and white palette will give your walls or furniture surfaces a fun, vibrant flair and infuse any room with the feeling of an endless summer. Printed on a smooth vinyl, our self-adhesive designs are perfect for renters and homeowners looking for an instant, DIY transformation to their interior space. With the same qualities and durability as permanent wallpaper, our products offer an easy, fresh alternative to decorating with very little commitment. No water, no mess, no sticky residue!