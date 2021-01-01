Stormtrooper Rhinestone Dress Set

Join the ranks of Captain Phasma this Halloween when you put on the Stormtrooper Rhinestone Women?s Dress Set. The combo includes fingerless gloves and a tank style dress. The flirty dress is miniskirt length and accented with rhinestones and designs inspired by Stormtrooper?s armor. Gwendoline Christie plays Captain Phasma, leader of the First Order and the first known female Stormtrooper, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She, along with General Armitage and Kylo Ren, fought against resistance forces on the Starkiller in the Force Awakens.