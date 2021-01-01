Storm Blue Terry Cloth Oven Mitts, Set of 2

Handle hot meals with ease with these Storm Blue Terry Cloth Oven Mitts. With a design that is both durable and stylish, they're a perfect addition to your kitchen! Set includes two (2) oven mitts Each mitt measures 7L x 13H in. Crafted of 100% cotton Quilted terry cloth design Hues of blue Padded for durability Heat resistant up to 400°F Feature loops for hanging Care: Machine washable. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.