This storage system offers secure, weatherproof and organized storage with a sliding drawer toolbox system for pickup trucks. 100% American made; the system features two secure, full bed-length drawers capable of carrying 200 lbs each that glide effortlessly on industrial-grade wheels beneath a 2, 000 lb payload-rated deck. Constructed from rugged high density polyethylene and steel, owners get ergonomic access to tools and equipment while maintaining full use of the truck bed. The system is perfect for contractors, painters, carpenters, electricians, surveyors, plumbers, handyman services and the outdoor enthusiast who need their truck to have secure storage bins that are easy to access. The drawers slide out at waist height while still allowing full use of the truck bed. The system, once assembled, is easily installed and removed. DECKED DECKED Storage System for GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado Classic (1999-2007)- 5-ft 9-in Bed Length in Black | DG1