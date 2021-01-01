Sjobergs Storage Cabinet SM05 for 1900 Workbench

Fine furniture makers, carpenters, and serious woodworkers will appreciate how easily they can store everything they need in the SM05 Cabinet, designed for the Sjobergs Original 1900 work bench (bench sold separately). The SM05 Cabinet features 2 cabinets, 3 drawers, and 3 open cubbies that provide the perfect storage space for your hand tools, power tools, and hardware. Stay organized while making your workbench more flexible by adding this cabinet. The SM05 is made from European beech wood and manufactured in Sweden.