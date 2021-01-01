Storage Box Set with Lid, Carry Handles, Foldable Frame, Rustic Wood Grain Print Bins, Great for Toys, Memorabilia, Closet, Office, Bedroom, 2-Pack.

Best Quality Guranteed. WOOD STORAGE BOX SET (2-PACK, RUSTIC BROWN) Keeps household items tidy and organized with a foldable wood basket design Features rustic wood inspired print with foldable frame, detachable lid closure, and carry handles MULTI-PURPOSE STORAGE Great for toys, photos, memory box, wedding keepsake box, shoe basket, hat box, dvd storage box, crafts, office supplies, linens, clothes, seasonal items, holiday ornaments, and more STYLISH FOR ANY ROOM Decorative boxes for kid's room, nursery, family room, laundry station, closet, office, classroom, and more Can be stored in cube organizers, cubbies, closets, shelves, or floor Adds character to rustic farmhouse, modern, country, traditional, or nature inspired home dcor PORTABLE, FOLDABLE & STACKABLE Assembles in seconds and collapses flat for easy storage when not in use Portable and easy to transport with two rope carry handles Lightweight for carrying around home, car, RV living Remova