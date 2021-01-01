Storage Bench With Removale Cushion And 3 Flip Lock Storage Cubbies For Living Room, Entryway (White)

1. VERSATILE STORAGE BENCH: Ideal for family use, this classic bench functions as the perfect inconspicuous storage option to tastefully store your personal belongings. Combine the neutral finish and 3 roomy storage cubbies, this storage bench give your home an inviting look. Fitting perfectly into any space like entryway, living room and balcony.2. WOODEN FRAME: Manufactured from pine wood frame with beautiful distressed finish, this bench is built to last and has solid stability that can withstand heavy weight with ease. Two solid wood legs under the bench help to anhance the solid feel and adjustable feet at the bottom help to support. The bench can hold up to 220lbs, every cubby can hold 20lbs.3. RELAXING SEATING EXPERIENCE: Removable linen blend cushion provides maximum comfort and relaxation to this storage bench. Also, the cushion seating is easy to remove and clean. This bench is designed to resist humidity while also making it easy to spot clean for dust.4. LARGE STORAGE SPACE: Feature with 3 storage cubbies which doors are flip action lock. Both the top arc-shaped vacancy and the inside door magnet help you avoid trouble when you use it. Use 3 cubbies to organize your shoes, books and others. Cubby Dimensions: 11.8”L x 12.7”W x 13.5”H.5. ASSEMBLY & DIMENSIONS: Overall dimensions: 41.3“L x 15.7”W x 17”H. Fabric basket dimensions: 11.4“L x 10.6”H. This versatile and stylish piece is designed to provide customers with a hassle-free setup experience. No assembly required, anyone can begin enjoying this elegant and understated table. Color/Pattern: Antique Navy