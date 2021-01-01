Storage Bench Entryway Bench With Removable Basket And 2 Drawers

Place this rustic storage bench anywhere in your home with its highly versatile design that will compliment a variety of spaces. Crafted with a premium acacia wood frame and MDF boards, the wooden body is strong and durable to support weight, built for long-time use. Four legs are equipped with rubber foot pads to protect your floor from being scratched. A spacious storage space is provided by the 2 drawers and 1 removable basket to stow away your belongings, ranging from entryway shoes to hallway clutter to clothes in the living room or bedroom, adding the perfect complimenting accent.Enjoy the thick cushioned upper to take a breath or relax on the bench, the basket and 2 drawers make this piece the perfect contender for shoe storage in your hallway or an organizer in bedroom or living room. Color/Pattern: White Washed