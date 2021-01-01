From rust-oleum
Rust-Oleum Stops Rust Semi-Gloss Black Spray Paint 12 oz. - Case Of: 6; Each Pack Qty: 1;
Advertisement
Brand Name: Rust-Oleum Sub Brand: Stops Rust Sheen: Semi-Gloss Product Type: Spray Paint Container Size: 12 oz. Color: Black Primer Required: No Clean Up: Mineral Spirits Inverted Spray Ability: Yes Coverage Area: 10-12 sq. ft. Mildew Resistant: No UV Resistant: Yes Dry Time: 120 min Time Before Recoating: 1 hr. Recommended Surface: Multi-Purpose Indoor or Outdoor: Indoor and Outdoor Discovery CON, NBR, SUP, EXP