Rust-Oleum Stops Rust 15-OZ LARGE PROJECT SEMI-GLOSS BLACK (6 Pack) | 284378SOS
Rust-Oleum Stops Rust protective enamels provide excellent rust prevention and color retention. For exterior/interior use on metal, wood, concrete, masonry and more for long lasting protection. Oil-based formula designed to provide superior coverage and hiding. Dries to the touch in 2 to 4 hrs, and covers up to 12 sq ft. Semi-gloss finish provides a fresh look to any project. Excellent durability and corrosion-resistant in extreme weather conditions. Comfort tip eliminates finger fatigue and offers 360-degree, any-angle spray technology. A Rust-Oleum primer is recommended for bare wood or metal. Rust-Oleum Stops Rust 15-OZ LARGE PROJECT SEMI-GLOSS BLACK (6 Pack) | 284378SOS