15oz Stoneware You're On Mute Mug - Room Essentials

From a freshly brewed cup of morning coffee to settling in for the night with relaxing sips of tea, drink all of your favorite hot beverages out of this 15-Ounce "You're On Mute" Stoneware Mug from Room Essentials™. This stoneware mug features a white interior and exterior with lettering that reads "You're On Mute" on a gray backdrop to add a playful vibe to your favorite drinks. Both dishwasher- and microwave-safe, it's easy to clean up and easy to reheat your hot beverage.