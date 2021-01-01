Stoneware Tool Holder Utencil Crock

No more frantically searching for utensils while cooking: keep all your most-used kitchen tools and gadgets at easy reach with this white stoneware utensil crock. This traditional holder adds convenience and character to any kitchen. It's large enough to fit whisks, spatulas, tongs, or ladles and heavy enough to avoid tips and spills. Plus, it's 5.3'' H x 4.8'' W x 4.8'' D size doesn't take up too much space, so you can de-clutter a kitchen drawer and still keep your utensils close by.