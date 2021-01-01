KitchenAid 2.5 Qt. Stoneware Oval Baker with Lid

This oval casserole baker with lid is a kitchen essential, ideal for making and reheating smaller meals. Made from highly durable stoneware, the vitrified construction offers chip and stain resistance. Expect professional results when using this nonporous bakeware, which provides even heat distribution and retention. This versatile, beautiful piece is ideal for both baking, serving, and is safe for the oven, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. Also, the lid can be used as a trivet when cooled and clean.