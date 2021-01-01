16oz Stoneware Bonjour Mon Amor Mug - Opalhouse

Greet a loved one with a good morning by serving their favorite beverage in this 16-Ounce Stoneware Bonjour Mon Amor Mug from Opalhouse™. This printed mug features the text "Bonjour Mon Amor" along the interior rim for a lovely vibe that broadcasts a cheery message you or a loved one can enjoy with a morning cup of coffee. The exterior features an allover illustration of cream flowers for a sweet look. Made of stoneware, this light pink mug offers a stylish and convenient way for enjoying every sip of your favorite hot and cold beverages. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse.